Joss Labadie begins ban as Newport take on fellow promotion hopefuls Carlisle

Newport will be without captain Joss Labadie for their Sky Bet League Two match with fellow promotion hopefuls Carlisle on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old midfielder was dismissed in the first half of Newport’s defeat at Oldham on Saturday for a clash with Marcel Hilssner and will begin a three-game ban.

Labadie’s absence is offset by the arrival of AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan on loan until the end of the season and the 20-year-old could be thrown straight in for his debut.

Malta international Luke Gambin and fellow new boy Jake Scrimshaw both scored against Oldham and will retain their places, while Josh Sheehan is suspended.

Tuesday’s trip to Rodney Parade will be Carlisle’s first game in 24 days due to coronavirus issues and weather-related postponements.

The Cumbrians last appeared on January 2 in a 2-0 victory at Walsall, and the inactive period has seen them drop to fourth in the table but only four points adrift of leaders Cambridge with four games in hand.

Boss Chris Beech has been busy in the transfer window since their last competitive match, with three players in line to make their debuts.

Strikers Offrande Zanzala, Cedwyn Scott and defender Morgan Feeney could feature after signing deals until the end of the season, while winger Ethan Walker has returned on loan from Preston.