Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Multiple Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko. Citing a report in Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Daily Mail says Everton and West Ham have expressed an interest in the 34-year-old, who is said to be considering a move away from Roma following a falling out with boss Paulo Fonseca.

Also on West Ham boss David Moyes’ wish-list is Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard. According to the Evening Standard, the Hammers are leading the chase for the 28-year-old, who has reportedly been cleared by the club to leave on loan.

Staying with United, the Red Devils are in hot pursuit of Palmeiras’ 18-year-old forward Gabriel Veron. The Daily Star, via Sport, reports United are determined to beat a host of top European clubs to his signature, including Barcelona and Juventus.

Wolves’ Patrick Cutrone could be set for a move to Serie A (Nick Potts/PA)

The arrival of Willian Jose at Wolves could see forward Patrick Cutrone move back to Italy. The Express and Star reports the 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Molineux since the Brazilian’s arrival, with Serie A side Udinese engaging in talks over the Italy international’s availability.

According to the Daily Mirror, Paris St Germain are preparing to offer up Julian Draxler to Arsenal in exchange for Matteo Guendouzi. The paper cites a report in L’Equipe which claims the French giants are eager to bring the Gunners midfielder – currently on loan at Hertha Berlin – on board and are willing to give up Draxler to make it happen.

Social media round-up

Man Utd consider sending four youngsters out on loan https://t.co/fViqQH10yo — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 25, 2021 Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Sergio Aguero from #MCFC on a FREE transfer this summer pic.twitter.com/FELaTCWmcq — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 25, 2021

Players to watch

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to bring Dele Alli to Paris St Germain (Adam Davy/PA)

Dele Alli: The Athletic reports Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen on a reunion with the Tottenham midfielder.

Demarai Gray: Monaco and Benfica have joined Crystal Palace in the hunt for the 24-year-old’s signature, according to The Guardian.