England spinner Jack Leach extends Somerset stay

England spinner Jack Leach has signed a two-year contract extension with Somerset.

The 29-year-old, who came through the ranks at Taunton before making his debut in 2012, has committed to the club until the end of the 2024 season.

Leach has played 12 Tests for England and took four for 59 in the second Test victory against Sri Lanka earlier this week.

Jack Leach has signed a contract extension with Somerset County Cricket Club! 🤝 ⤵️⤵️⤵️#WeAreSomerset — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) January 26, 2021

“I am very excited to have signed an extension with Somerset. It is a proud day for me and my family,” he told the club website.

“I would like to thank Andy Hurry, Jason Kerr, all the coaches, the staff and my team-mates for their support. I would also like to thank the members and fans. I would like to send my best to them at this difficult time and say how much we miss you. We can’t wait to have you back!

“I am very excited about what we can achieve as a group. There is a good feeling around the boys, and I can’t wait for the season to start!”

Somerset allowed Leach’s fellow England spinner Dom Bess to move to Yorkshire on a four-year deal at the end of last season.