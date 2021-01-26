Paul McMullan makes move from Dundee United to Dundee early

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Paul McMullan has made the move from Dundee United to Dundee immediately.

The winger agreed a pre-contract deal with United’s neighbours earlier this month and found himself out of the first-team reckoning at Tannadice.

The 24-year-old former Celtic youth player has now completed a loan deal for the rest of the season to take him through to his summer transfer.

A statement from the Scottish Premiership club read: “We thank Paul for everything he has done for Dundee United and wish him all the very best in the future.”

McMullan scored 19 goals in 122 appearances for United.