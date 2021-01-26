New signing George Oakley ready to be Kilmarnock ‘pest’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

George Oakley has promised to make himself a “pest” for Kilmarnock after signing for the Ayrshire side.

The former Inverness and Hamilton striker has signed a contract until the end of the season following a short trial spell.

Oakley has returned to Scotland following a six-month period in the Bulgarian second tier with Pirin Blagoevgrad.

Brian Rice made him an offer to return to Accies, for whom he scored eight goals in 42 appearances, but the 25-year-old opted for a new challenge.

“It’s a privilege to be here,” Oakley told Kilmarnock’s website. “I’ve played in Scotland for the past few years against Kilmarnock and they were always really tough games.

“I’m an old-fashioned number nine but I like to run and make moves off the ball to help the team. I’m a pest that’ll bring people into play, do the graft and chase lost causes.”

Oakley could be on the bench for Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership clash at Livingston if international clearance arrives in time.

“I’m looking forward to getting started, this place feels like home already because everyone’s been great with me,” he said.

“Hopefully I can get my teeth straight into it if I’m selected on Wednesday.”