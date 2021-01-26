Burnley’s Charlie Taylor and Robbie Brady face late checks ahead of Villa visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sean Dyche must check on several players before Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Charlie Taylor remains a doubt after missing the FA Cup win over Fulham with a tight hamstring, while Robbie Brady is dealing with an Achilles issue.

Ashley Barnes is expected to be passed fit after taking a knock late in the win over Liverpool, while Dyche was also optimistic with regard to Josh Brownhill, who has had a thigh problem.

John McGinn is available again for Aston Villa after serving a one-match ban.

The midfielder collected his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City and was suspended for the victory over Newcastle last weekend, when head coach Dean Smith completed a touchline ban.

Captain Jack Grealish was withdrawn late on against the Magpies as a precaution because of a tight hamstring but he is available for the trip to Turf Moor. Kortney Hause (foot) and Wesley (knee) miss out.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Bardsley, Mee, Taylor, Tarkowski, Pieters, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Cork, Brady, Rodriguez, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Long, Westwood, McNeil, Stephens, Wood, Barnes.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Heaton, Steer, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Elmohamady, Engels, Guilbert, Taylor, Traore, Nakamba, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, El Ghazi, Trezeguet, Grealish, Barkley, Davis, Watkins.