Connor Randall misses out as Ross County take on Motherwell

Ross County’s Connor Randall is to have a scan on a back problem which sees him miss the Premiership visit of Motherwell on Wednesday night.

Loan midfielder Stephen Kelly returns having been unable to play against his parent club Rangers at the weekend. Ross Stewart could return after injury but Carl Tremarco is still a bit away.

New signing Mohamed Maouche is still self-isolating after returning from France, while Tom Grivosti (hamstring) remains on the sidelines.

Motherwell midfielder Liam Polworth is suspended for the trip to the Highlands.

The midfielder was sent off against Aberdeen at the weekend.

Liam Grimshaw, Mark O’Hara (both illness), Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox (all knee) and Christopher Long (muscular injury) remain out.