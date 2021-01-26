Bristol Rovers end losing streak with point at Peterborough

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bristol Rovers boosted their League One survival hopes with a battling performance in a 0-0 draw at high-flying Peterborough.

Paul Tisdale’s men snapped a five-match losing streak in all competitions by halting the charge of their promotion-chasing hosts, who had reeled off a hat-trick of league wins.

There was action aplenty in the first half, with former Posh keeper Joe Day regularly thwarting his old club while the woodwork denied Rovers an opener.

Day twice kept out Sammie Szmodics efforts and also saved from Siriki Dembele and Dan Butler before opposite number Christy Pym saved smartly from Brandon Hanlan.

Rovers then came closest to a breakthrough when Sam Nicholson saw his classy volley – after being picked out by an equally as excellent Erhun Oztumer pass – bounce to safety off the far post.

Opportunities were in considerably shorter supply in the second period, but Rovers were reliant on a terrific goal-line clearance from defender Alfie Kilgour to keep them on level terms late on.

Kilgour raced back to keep out a shot from Dembele, who had danced round Day and looked odds-on to score.