Wrexham and Halifax share spoils

Wrexham and Halifax played out a goalless draw in Tuesday’s National League contest at the Racecourse Ground.

The game went ahead thanks to the efforts of volunteers, who cleared the pitch of snow to ensure it was playable.

The hosts would have moved level with their West Yorkshire opponents with a win, but in a contest of few chances they rarely looked like doing it.

The first half was instantly forgettable, with little activity of note in either goalmouth.

Shortly after the resumption, play was briefly paused when an escaped dog made it on to the pitch.

Wrexham’s best chance came on the hour when Jordan Davies’ powerful free-kick, awarded after Jordan Ponticelli had been fouled, went narrowly over the bar.

However, Halifax came closest to winning the game in the closing stages, when Tahvon Campbell just failed to connect with Jeff King’s inviting ball with nine minutes remaining.