Doncaster maintain strong run with home defeat of struggling Wimbledon

Doncaster earned a seventh Sky Bet League One win in eight matches as they comfortably saw off struggling AFC Wimbledon 2-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Goals from Fejiri Okenabirhie and Taylor Richards helped Rovers to the win and consigned Wimbledon to a seventh defeat in nine games.

The hosts made a strong start, with Cameron John and Elliot Simoes close to finishing off swift attacking moves.

Darren Moore’s team did make the breakthrough in the 10th minute. Richards intercepted a pass in midfield and powered forward, with Okenabirhie taking possession and rifling in a low shot from the edge of the box.

Jack Rudoni fired wide from distance as Wimbledon began to threaten midway through the half.

But Doncaster were the dominant side and Brad Halliday rattled the bar with a powerful drive from distance before they doubled their lead on 37 minutes when Richards saw his 20-yard effort deflect past Sam Walker.

Wimbledon almost got off the mark when Joe Pigott turned a loose ball onto the post.

However, Doncaster controlled the second period and went close to extending their advantage through Halliday, Richards and Reece James.