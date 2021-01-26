Will De Havilland and Ahkeem Rose deliver valuable victory for Dover

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Will De Havilland scored a quick-fire first-half brace as Dover claimed a much-needed 3-1 Vanarama National League victory over fellow strugglers Barnet, who replaced them at the bottom as a result.

De Havilland opened the scoring for the hosts after 17 minutes as he slotted home the rebound after Barnet goalkeeper Scott Loach saved an effort moments earlier following a free-kick.

The former Wycombe defender doubled Dover’s tally two minutes later as he beat the Barnet defence to fire his second home and give Dover hope of claiming their first win since late October to end a seven-match winless league run.

Summer signing Ahkeem Rose extended the home side’s lead with a volley 10 minutes before the break for his second goal in three matches.

Canada winger Michael Petrasso pulled one back for the Bees on the hour mark for his third goal this season but it was not enough as the visitors went home, still looking for their first point of 2021 as they suffered a fifth straight league defeat.