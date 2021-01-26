Woking’s Jayden Wareham scores twice to deny Bromley

Jayden Wareham’s late brace saw Woking dent Bromley’s Vanarama National League play-off hopes with a 2-2 draw at Hayes Lane.
Kory Roberts put the hosts ahead after 30 minutes when he headed home from Frankie Raymond’s free-kick.
Charlie Wakefield forced Cards goalkeeper Craig Ross into a good save after the break before Jack Bridge was also denied.
The hosts doubled their lead in the 62nd minute when Wakefield fired in from distance.
However, Wareham set up a nervous finish when he rounded goalkeeper Mark Cousins in the 72nd minute – Woking’s first league goal since December 12.
Wareham then got his and the visitors’ second with five minutes remaining to secure an unlikely point.
