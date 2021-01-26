Woking’s Jayden Wareham scores twice to deny Bromley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jayden Wareham’s late brace saw Woking dent Bromley’s Vanarama National League play-off hopes with a 2-2 draw at Hayes Lane.

Kory Roberts put the hosts ahead after 30 minutes when he headed home from Frankie Raymond’s free-kick.

Charlie Wakefield forced Cards goalkeeper Craig Ross into a good save after the break before Jack Bridge was also denied.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 62nd minute when Wakefield fired in from distance.

However, Wareham set up a nervous finish when he rounded goalkeeper Mark Cousins in the 72nd minute – Woking’s first league goal since December 12.

Wareham then got his and the visitors’ second with five minutes remaining to secure an unlikely point.