Boreham Wood held to goalless draw by Chesterfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Boreham Wood moved up to ninth in the National League table following a goalless draw with Chesterfield.

Joe Rowley had the first chance of the game for Chesterfield on the quarter-hour but he fired wide from a tight angle. Rowley was forced off through injury 12 minutes later.

Boreham Wood forward Junior Morias cleared the crossbar with an effort on the stroke of half-time, stung the palms of Spireites goalkeeper Adam Przybek with 20 minutes remaining and thought he had scored shortly afterwards, only for an offside flag to come to Chesterfield’s rescue.

The home side lost striker Kabongo Tshimanga to injury with six minutes remaining and there was to be no more notable goalmouth action at either end.