Keith Hill dedicates Tranmere’s victory to his mother on her 70th birthday

Keith Hill dedicated Tranmere’s third win on the bounce to his mother on her 70th birthday after Rovers beat Harrogate 3-2.

Josh McPake’s opener was cancelled out by James Vaughan, who went on to get a second after Kayne Woolery had put Tranmere in front.

Connor Hall was handed two yellow cards before Josh March’s goal set up a nervy finish.

Rovers boss Hill said: “That was for my mother as it is her 70th birthday today. It’s her 70th and it would have been my Dad’s 71st birthday.

“It was very competitive and I wouldn’t insult them by saying they were direct, but they put us under pressure.

“It wasn’t a game for the faint-hearted and we have shown again that we can compete.

“We showed a bit of quality for the goals and we could have got more goals. It would have been nice to win the game more comfortably and the goals are rolling in now.

“We’re becoming a real attacking threat from all areas of the pitch.

“Slowly we got into the game. We are a good footballing side, but 500 passes a game doesn’t make a successful side.

“We are all still learning and developing and the team has shown their desire from going in 1-0 down at half-time.

“It takes great strength to come back from 1-0 down against a team like Harrogate, and we have showed fight.

“I’m very demanding of myself and the players and we want to train like we play and play like we train.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver praised his players for their efforts.

he said: “All the new players have done well and it is great to see two of them score tonight, that will boost their confidence levels.

“It is just a shame we couldn’t keep the back door shut and set plays cost us tonight, including two just after half-time.

“I don’t know why the penalty was given, there is a crowded box of 20 players in there and the lads are flummoxed as to why it has been given.

“They said there was no infringement whatsoever and that is a game-changer because it brings things back to level terms, and that was disappointing because we were in the ascendency.

“The second yellow, from where I was looked a foul. He has come from behind and if you do that on a yellow card you are in danger of getting a second in this day and age.

“It is unfortunate we’ve had three sent off now and it isn’t what the group needs.

“I don’t put it down to bad luck but more something we could have controlled. As a group we are maturing enough to know we can’t do that and we have to have better discipline.”