Blackpool boss Neil Critchley ‘couldn’t be prouder’ after thrashing Wigan

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley was beaming with pride after watching his side romp to a 5-0 victory at Sky Bet League One strugglers Wigan.

The Latics had gone into the game with a five-match unbeaten record, knowing a win would see them climb out of the relegation zone.

But two goals in the space of two minutes just before the interval from Marvin Ekpiteta and Jerry Yates gave the Seasiders – missing nine first-teamers – an advantage they never looked like giving up.

“Considering the circumstances, I couldn’t be prouder of the players after that performance,” said Critchley.

“To come here and score five goals and keep a clean sheet, it couldn’t have been any better for us.

“I think we’ve threatened to produce a win like that this season, but the difference tonight is that we’ve been clinical in front of goal. When we created the chances, we took them.

“To come away and score five goals like we did and keep a clean sheet, the effort from the players throughout the team was magnificent.

“For the first half an hour there’s nothing in the game. I said before they’re better than their league position suggests and they showed that early on, because they played some good football.

“But when we scored our goals we really turned the screw and I thought our second-half display was fantastic.”

Wigan tried to rally at the beginning of the second period, but Matty Virtue’s 53rd-minute goal – followed by a brace late on from Ellis Simms – killed the game.

“If it becomes 2-1 and they have the momentum, then we’ve experienced what can happen in that situation already this season,” added Critchley.

“For us to get the third goal, and it was a fantastic, well-worked goal and a great finish from Matty, just gave us that breather and settled us down.

“At the end of the game we played some good, controlled football on a difficult pitch.”

For Wigan’s acting manager Leam Richardson, it was another brutally tough night at the office.

“We felt that, and we did have a couple of half-chances before they scored that we couldn’t quite take,” he said.

“But goals obviously change games – especially when you’re a team at the younger end of the spectrum.

“And it’s my job to educate them that the mindset can’t change with disappointment.

“It’s something we’re going to have to learn – and learn very quickly.

“You learn a lot from adversity, and you have to show the mentality to get out of it.

“It’s a tough thing to do when things are going against you – especially when you’re a young side experiencing things for the first time.

“Blackpool have got a heavy squad with a few players probably above this level.

“I’ll take all the responsibility for the result, and we’ll just try and let the lads recover, regroup, digest and reflect for the weekend.”