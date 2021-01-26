John Sheridan fears for Swindon’s survival after ‘worrying performance’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Sheridan admitted he fears for Swindon’s Sky Bet League One survival after they were easily beaten 2-0 at home by Plymouth.

The defeat leaves the Robins rooted in the bottom four and boss Sheridan did not hold back in his damning assessment of their performance.

“We didn’t deserve anything from the game and tonight’s performance is a worrying performance,” he said.

“I expect us to perform a lot, lot better and take the game to the opposition. We didn’t get going and the type of goals we’re conceding are getting a bit of a joke.

“It’s points we need, not good performances, but they complicate the game too much and make too many wrong decisions, they end up costing us.

“We make things look difficult. We’ve done some all right performances but we need to win games and that performance worries me – more like that and we’ve got no chance.”

Plymouth were in control throughout and deserved their lead which came nine minutes before half-time.

Midfielder Panutche Camara turned and fired a low shot into the bottom-right corner from inside the penalty area.

The Pilgrims had a two-goal cushion in the 67th minute through Blackpool loanee Ryan Hardie, who slotted in coolly when one-on-one with Swindon goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Swindon rarely troubled Michael Cooper in the Plymouth goal but Diallang Jaiyesimi did manage to unleash a rasping shot from the edge of the box that was brilliantly palmed behind for a corner by Cooper.

Midfielder Will Aimson almost made it three late on with a long-range screamer that flew just wide of Travers’ right-hand post.

In contrast to opposite number Sheridan, Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe hailed the Pilgrims’ display as their best of the season.

Lowe, whose side lost at Premier League Sheffield United in the FA Cup at the weekend, said: “In possession and out of possession, that’s the best we’ve been this season.

“That’s because we’re learning every day. We’re organising and right from the front to the back, we’re solid.

“The application and attitude were big for me tonight because of where we’ve come from – a Premier League ground in the FA Cup.

“We try and do everything right by the boys so we’ve got no excuses and credit goes to them because they’ve just got over it.

“They’re taking everything in and the last week of games we’ve done it and with flying colours.”