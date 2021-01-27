Morecambe boss Derek Adams fined £500 by the FA for improper conduct charge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has been fined £500 by the Football Association after admitting a charge of improper conduct.

Adams was sent off towards the end of Morecambe’s recent Sky Bet League Two home draw against Walsall for protesting against referee Graham Salisbury’s decision not to award his side a penalty.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter site said: “Derek Adams has been fined £500 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 and accepting the standard penalty.

“The Morecambe FC manager’s behaviour during the 87th minute of their EFL League Two game against Walsall FC on Tuesday, January 19 2021 amounted to improper conduct.”

Morecambe are third in the League Two table, one point behind leaders Cambridge.