Spurs duo Ben Davies and Matt Doherty struggling for Liverpool clash

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has hinted at injury problems ahead of his side’s clash with Liverpool.

Mourinho, whose side beat Wycombe in the FA Cup on Monday, said he has more problems than just doubts over full-backs Ben Davies and Matt Doherty.

Giovani Lo Celso is still out with a hamstring injury, though he has returned to light training.

Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip are in contention for Liverpool on Thursday night.

The pair were missing for Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United but both returned to training on Tuesday.

Klopp reported no fresh injury concerns following the weekend defeat, though Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk remain long-term absentees.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Tanganga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Fernandes, Ndombele, Moura, Vinicius, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Liverpool provisional squad: Kelleher, Milner, Fabinho, R Williams, Tsimikas, Henderson Wijnaldum, Jones, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino, Minamino, Alisson, N Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Origi.