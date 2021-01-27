Aberdeen chairman would consider new stadium in the city

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says the club is open to exploring a site in the city for a new stadium.

The Dons received planning permission for a new stadium at Kingsford, seven miles west of Pittodrie, in 2018 and have already opened a training ground at the site.

However, building plans have been delayed by the pandemic and the club faces ongoing financial uncertainty.

City councillor Marie Boulton last week stated that talks were under way about a different site at the beach, near their current home, as part of a plan to redevelop the city centre.

Cormack wrote on Twitter: “Should the positive news that the regeneration of the beachfront, as part of a refreshed city centre masterplan, be approved & progressed, the club is open to exploring this potential new site, but everyone involved recognises it’s still VERY early days.”