Bald Declan Rice and snooker referee trips – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 27.

Football

Arsenal signed former Football Manager wonderkid Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid.

Odegaard was delighted to join the Gunners.

💬 "My name is…" A message from Martin! 😅 pic.twitter.com/ElMED21Yxs — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 27, 2021

Aymeric Laporte was astonished by Ilkay Gundogan’s goalscoring form.

😂😂 Thanks for the comparison bro! But we all know Uncle Yaya's qualities stay unmatched 🇨🇮😘 @YayaToure @Laporte https://t.co/1cB7EOlQdh — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) January 26, 2021

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was still celebrating Tuesday night’s victory at Crystal Palace.

Rice also mocked Hammers team-mate Michail Antonio.

Just catching up on MOTD and it’s safe to say @Michailantonio didn’t have his shooting boots on tonight🤣🤣🤣❤️ — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) January 26, 2021

But Rice was not immune from banter at his expense.

Voldemort is that you ? https://t.co/EsvWMvNd2m — Arthur Masuaku (@ArthurMasuaku) January 27, 2021 Our friendship is over😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ib2TKr1J24 — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) January 27, 2021

Mohamed Elneny dedicated Arsenal’s victory over Southampton to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who missed the game due to personal reasons.

This victory last night was for you Auba.. we love you bro and we are all behind you @Aubameyang7 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/adogHEyhZ1 — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) January 27, 2021

Aubameyang revealed the reason for his absence.

Thomas Tuchel’s new place of work.

Manager's office. 💼#CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/RWTwQYW2BE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2021 Welcome to Stamford Bridge, Thomas! 🏡#CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/hERPFM4ALQ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2021

Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling and Raphinha loved Leeds’ win at Newcastle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart Dallas (@stuart_dallas15) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Ayling (@luke_ayling2) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raphinha Belloli (@raphinha)

Snooker

Steady!

Cricket

England arrived in India.

Paul Collingwood signed off from Sri Lanka.

Tennis

It’s almost time for tennis.

But some players are still in quarantine.

(Heather Watson Instagram)

Formula One

Carlos Sainz tried out the Ferrari for the first time.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez thanked fans for yesterday’s birthday messages.

Boxing

Nicola Adams became an ambassador to Make Veg Poverty History.