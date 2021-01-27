Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon facing three weeks on sidelines

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon looks set to be out for three weeks with a muscle injury.

The left-back is due to miss Thursday night’s game with Liverpool as well as crunch clashes against Chelsea and Manchester City.

It could leave Jose Mourinho in a tight spot for the game against Liverpool as Ben Davies is also a doubt having picked up a knock in Monday’s FA Cup win at Wycombe.

Reguilon was an unused substitute in that game, with Mourinho intriguingly choosing to put centre-back Joe Rodon on to replace Davies.

Mourinho alluded to there being an injury issue in his pre-match press conference, but was keen to keep the identity of the player under wraps.

When asked about the fitness of a Ben Davies and Matt Doherty, he said: “Yeah, and we have more problems than that what I’m not going to share.

“You have to wait for tomorrow but we have a little bit of more problems than that.”

Reguilon was a summer signing from Real Madrid, arriving on the same day as Gareth Bale’s homecoming.