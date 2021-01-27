Callum O’Hare inspires Coventry to victory against Sheffield Wednesday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Callum O’Hare set up both goals as Coventry ended a near two-month home drought with a 2-0 win over struggling Sheffield Wednesday at St Andrew’s.

O’Hare threaded Brighton loan striker Viktor Gyokeres clear to put Coventry ahead just before the hour mark and added a precise pass for Jamie Allen to seal the points in stoppage time.

Gyokeres’ strike, his first since joining on loan earlier this month, ended a barren run spanning five-and-a-half hours and three goalless draws for the Sky Blues at their temporary home.

Coventry could have won by more as Max Biamou saw a shot cleared off the line but were perhaps fortunate Dom Hyam did not see red for pulling back Josh Windass shortly after Gyokeres’ opener.

Victory moved Coventry up to 17th, six points clear of the drop zone, where Wednesday – the division’s lowest scorers after firing another blank – remain rooted in 23rd, six points from safety.

This was their first Championship game since January 1 after a coronavirus outbreak and they are without an away win in nine attempts.

The Owls almost led in the 11th minute as Barry Bannan’s short corner to Matt Penney on the edge of the box caught Coventry napping and his fierce strike took a slight nick that almost deceived City keeper Ben Wilson who fumbled it inches wide.

Coventry’s first chance arrived just before the half-hour as Gustavo Hamer’s deep corner was met by a bullet header from Leo Ostigard but Owls keeper Keiren Westwood reacted well to parry it away.

Swedish striker Gyokeres, on just his third Sky Blues appearance, was guilty of taking a heavy touch after being found unmarked in the area by O’Hare early in the second half.

But he made amends after 57 minutes, stealing between two defenders and an outrushing Westwood on the edge of the box to lift another classy O’Hare through ball over the keeper.

Coventry had a let-off four minutes later when Hyam was only booked by referee Leigh Doughty for hauling down Windass when the City defender appeared to be the last man.

Bannan curled the resulting free-kick inches over and Windass drilled a shot into the side netting as Wednesday twice came close to levelling.

Coventry almost sealed the points in the 74th minute but Westwood narrowly prevented Hamer’s near-post corner creeping in and Biamou’s follow-up hit Owls defender Julian Borner on the line.

But they did secure the points just after the 90-minute mark as O’Hare capped a swift break by finding substitute Allen, who fired between Westwood’s legs one-on-one.