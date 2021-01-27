Danilo Orsi-Dadomo at the double as Maidenhead put four past Yeovil

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Danilo Orsi-Dadomo scored twice as Maidenhead closed in on the Vanarama National League play-off places with a 4-2 home victory over Yeovil.

The hosts at York Road dominated the early exchanges but it was Yeovil who scored first, Albi Skendi slotting past Taye Ashby-Hammond in the 19th minute.

Reuben Reid almost made it 2-0 from close range before, just after the half-hour mark, Orsi-Dadomo kept his cool to slot home an equaliser for the Magpies.

Defender Manny Parry gave Maidenhead the lead with a pinpoint header five minutes after the break and Maidenhead doubled their advantage with a fine long-range goal from Dan Sparkes midway through the second half.

Yeovil pulled a late goal back through Skendi but it was not to be for the Glovers as Orsi-Dadomo’s successful penalty with two minutes remaining rubber-stamped the three points for Alan Devonshire’s side.