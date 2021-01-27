Notts County move into play-off places after late Kyle Wootton brace

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kyle Wootton scored a late double as Notts County moved back into the National League play-off positions with a 2-0 victory over Solihull Moors at Meadow Lane.

The home side appeared to be running out of time to break the deadlock but Wootton netted the opening goal of the night with just 11 minutes left on the clock.

Enzio Boldewijn impressed in the build-up, toying with the visitors’ defence, before playing in Wootton who found the back of the net from six yards.

Wootton then put the game out of reach with his side’s second, again from close range, after 87 minutes.

The three points moves County above Solihull and into seventh in the table.