Bristol Rovers to check on duo after midweek return

Paul Tisdale will run the rule over Erhun Oztumer and Sam Nicholson ahead of Bristol Rovers’ League One clash with Rochdale.

Oztumer has returned to action after testing positive for coronavirus, while Nicholson is back after recent injury niggles.

Both featured in Tuesday’s goalless draw at Peterborough but will need to be checked out ahead of the weekend.

George Williams should continue at right wing-back having made his full debut in midweek.

Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy is expected to keep faith with his defensive line-up and structure despite Tuesday’s last-gasp 4-3 defeat by Oxford.

Rochdale leaked a pivotal added-time goal for the second match in succession in midweek, falling the wrong side of a turbulent affair.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu’s mistake let Oxford sneak home the winner, but Barry-Murphy remains confident his players are progressing.

Barry-Murphy’s men had conceded a stoppage-time goal to slip to a 2-2 draw with Gillingham last weekend, and are now itching to get back to winning ways.