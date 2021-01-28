John Hughes believes Jordan White can bring extra dimension to Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Hughes hopes Jordan White can add some firepower to Ross County’s survival fight after signing the striker on deal to the end of the season.

The 28-year-old former Inverness frontman has returned to the Highlands after being released by Motherwell.

He registered 20 appearances for the Steelmen after signing back in the summer but failed to find the net during his six months at Fir Park.

However, Hughes believes the 6ft 4ins target man – who has also had spells with Livingston, Wrexham, Barrow and Falkirk – can add a new dimension to the Staggies front line as they look to climb above White’s old side and out of the bottom two in the weeks ahead.

White was Caley Thistle’s top scorer for two seasons running before making his move to Lanarkshire last year and Hughes has backed his new recruit to rediscover the form he showed during his stay on the other side of the Kessock Bridge.

He said: “Jordan comes to us with good experience and hunger.

“At 28 he will be one of the more experienced players in the group and can have a big part to play between now and the end of the season.

“If you look at his career, he has scored goals but has also been a focal point for the teams he has played with and somebody that can offer something different to us.”