Graham Potter calls on Brighton to turn draws into wins

Graham Potter has urged his Brighton side to start turning their home draws into wins after another stalemate against Fulham.

Brighton’s last Premier League win at the Amex Stadium came against Arsenal last June and they have now gone 14 home matches without victory.

“Clearly we’ve drawn too many and that’s something we want to try and improve, the home record absolutely,” Potter said in the wake of Wednesday night’s goalless draw which left his side one place and five points above the relegation zone.

“We’ve got some points away from home, but it would be better for us to win some games at home. We’ve drawn too many like I said and we’ve had some losses against the big teams mostly.

“But we just have to keep fighting, that’s how it is.”

The Seagulls have drawn nine of their 20 games this season, more than any other team in the league, and six of those have come at home.

Against third-bottom Fulham they had 16 shots, with just four on target, and 10 corners and Potter is happy with the chances they are creating.

“I think it’s more a concern if you’re not creating them,” he said.

“I watched Fulham before the game and they did really well in the games against Chelsea, against Tottenham, against Manchester United and they created some big chances.

“I thought we did well in that regard, to create as many chances as we did against them. Of course it’s hard in football to get the ball in the net and that’s where we have to try to do our work and hopefully get a bit of luck.”

Scott Parker’s men earned their first point in three games but remain without a win since a trip to Leicester on November 30.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who had arguably Fulham’s best chance of the game in the final minutes only for his shot to be blocked on the line by Lewis Dunk, said the team were fighting for every point.

“I hit it sweetly but he’s back there on the line, fair play to him, he did well to get back in line with the shot,” the on-loan midfielder told the club website.

“It’s one of those where sometimes you need some luck going your way, but it wasn’t our day.

“If we weren’t fighting for the badge then there’s a problem, there’s a serious problem.

“And I don’t see that in any of the players. Every player is showing fight, which is what brings everyone together.

“When you see everyone fighting, in tough games, it brings you together and your spirit is high, so even though we didn’t match them in some areas, you could see that we wanted to work hard to stop them scoring.”