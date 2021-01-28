Moses Odubajo sidelined for Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Preston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Moses Odubajo for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston at Hillsborough.

Caretaker boss Neil Thompson revealed after the defender sat out the 2-0 loss at Coventry on Wednesday that Odubajo had picked up a hamstring injury and will not be fit for the weekend.

Another absentee was Liam Shaw, who has been nursing a shoulder problem.

He will be assessed, along with Chey Dunkley as he nears a return after a hamstring injury of his own.

Greg Cunningham could feature for Preston having rejoined the club on Thursday.

The left-back, previously with North End from 2015 to 2018, has signed on loan from Cardiff until the end of the season.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for Sean Maguire, who missed both the 0-0 draw with Reading on Sunday and the 1-0 win at Birmingham four days earlier.

It looks as if this will be another game that is too early for Billy Bodin (knee) to make his comeback, and Declan Rudd (knee), Patrick Bauer (Achilles) and Louis Moult (knee) remain sidelined.