Harry Pell still suspended as Colchester welcome Scunthorpe

Colchester boss Steve Ball is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for Friday night’s home game against Scunthorpe.

The U’s have reported no major new injury concerns after their goalless midweek draw at Stevenage, but are still without suspended skipper Harry Pell.

Pell sits out the second game of a three-match ban after he was sent off for violent conduct in last week’s defeat at Morecambe.

On-loan QPR forward Aramide Oteh is pushing for his first start for the club after stepping off the bench in the U’s last two matches.

Scunthorpe trio Abo Eisa, Ryan Loft and Alex Gilliead will all be monitored after they carried knocks into the midweek win against Port Vale.

Eisa (knee), Loft (back) and Gilliead (ankle) all started on Tuesday night, with Loft the only one to be withdrawn late in the game.

Defender Jordan Clarke will also be assessed after missing out against Port Vale due to a thigh injury.

Striker Kevin Van Veen and defender Harrison McGahey are not expected to return from injury.