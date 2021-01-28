Norwich without Jordan Hugill against Middlesbrough

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jordan Hugill is out of Norwich’s clash with Middlesbrough with a hamstring injury.

The striker could miss several games but Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah could return for the Sky Bet Championship leaders.

Kenny McLean tested positive for Covid-19 last week but Bali Mumba has returned to training after a period of isolation.

Todd Cantwell sat out the FA Cup defeat at Barnsley with a back problem.

Middlesbrough are without Marcus Tavernier, Dael Fry and Anfernee Dijksteel for the trip to Carrow Road.

Dijksteel has had an operation to remove an abscess while Fry suffered a cut to hit face in the defeat to Blackburn and Tavernier has a knee injury.

Tavernier is expected to be out for up to a month but Grant Hall is available again after a thigh injury.

Marcus Browne is not expected to return this season after he suffered a serious knee injury earlier in January.