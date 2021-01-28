Walsall’s Elijah Adebayo to feature against Mansfield amid transfer speculation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elijah Adebayo is expected to lead the line again for Walsall on Saturday when Mansfield visit in Sky Bet League Two.

The forward took his tally for the season to 10 with a brace in last weekend’s 3-1 victory at Port Vale amid speculation over his future.

Walsall released a statement on Monday insisting they had not agreed terms with any club to sell the 21-year-old and he should feature from the off for Darrell Clarke’s men against the Stags at Bescot Stadium.

The Saddlers will no longer have George Nurse available though after he was recalled from his loan by parent club Bristol City while Rory Holder (knee) is out for the rest of the season.

Mansfield were due to host Bolton on Tuesday, but the clash was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

It has given captain Ollie Clarke more time to recover from a knee injury which has sidelined the midfielder for the last three games.

Nigel Clough will hope to be able to select him, but has allowed forward Andy Cook to exit the club on loan to League Two rivals Bradford this week.

The ex-Burton manager also remains without Joe Riley following a serious knee injury while Tyrese Sinclair is working his way back to full fitness after recovering from coronavirus.