Mickel Miller ruled out of Northampton’s clash with fellow strugglers Wigan

Mickel Miller will again be sidelined when Northampton host fellow League One relegation battlers Wigan on Saturday.

Having joined on loan from Rotherham earlier this month, the forward then came off with a hamstring problem on his debut, last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Lincoln.

And after Miller sat out the 0-0 draw at Fleetwood on Tuesday, boss Keith Curle said the injury is a grade one tear and the 25-year-old looks to be facing 10 days to three weeks out.

Curle is hopeful Jack Sowerby (knee) and Alan Sheehan (muscle injury) will be “available within the next week.”

Belgian midfielder Funso Ojo could make his Wigan bow after arriving on loan from Aberdeen for the rest of the season.

Defender Adam Long, who has missed the last two games due to an ankle problem, remains a doubt.

Gavin Massey (calf) and Lee Evans (knee) are still out.

Wigan, beaten 5-0 at home by Blackpool on Tuesday, are 23rd in the table, two points behind 20th-placed Northampton.