Cambridge goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov unavailable for Crawley’s visit

Leaders Cambridge will be without goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov for their League Two clash with Crawley.

The 24-year-old injured his shoulder during last weekend’s draw with Bradford and, although the extent of the damage has not yet been determined, manager Mark Bonner is expecting it to be a lengthy absence.

Callum Burton is set to start in Mitov’s place, while Kai McKenzie-Lyle should be on the bench as cover.

Winger Shilow Tracey could make his debut after joining on loan from Tottenham while midfielder Lewis Simper has returned to the club from a loan spell at Concord Rangers.

The make-up of Crawley’s squad will depend on the Covid-19 situation at the club.

Five players missed the FA Cup defeat by Bournemouth but should be available to return providing they have recovered and test negative for the virus.

New signing Davide Rodari made his debut as a substitute on Tuesday after arriving from non-league Hastings and will hope to push for a place in the starting line-up.

Nick Tsaroulla was substituted after less than half an hour but did not appear to be injured.