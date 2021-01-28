Filip Krovinovic set for Nottingham Forest bow against Barnsley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic is in line to make his Nottingham Forest debut on Saturday against Barnsley.

The Croatian flourished in the Sky Bet Championship last season and helped West Brom win promotion, but his loan at the Hawthorns has been cut short and he will spend the rest of the campaign at the City Ground.

Forest made 10 changes for the chastening 5-1 loss at Swansea in the FA Cup last weekend and regulars Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Scott McKenna, Sammy Ameobi and Lewis Grabban will return for boss Chris Hughton.

He will be without Yuri Ribeiro who has two more matches of a three-game ban to serve while Ryan Yates (calf), Jack Colback (ankle) and Harry Arter (calf) are unavailable.

Barnsley’s injury issues continue to improve with Jordan Williams back on the bench for the midweek draw with Cardiff.

Norwich loanee Carlton Morris was also able to play after being ineligible for the FA Cup win over his parent club last weekend.

Aapo Halme (toe), Liam Kitching (groin) and George Miller (knee) are closing in on a return, but Ben Williams is not expected to feature again this season after he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in August.

Valerien Ismael started Brad Collins in goal over Jack Walton on Wednesday night and he is set to continue between the sticks against Forest.