Blackburn without injured midfielder Bradley Johnson for Luton clash

Blackburn are without midfielder Bradley Johnson for the visit of Luton in the Sky Bet Championship.

Johnson was forced off with a hamstring injury in the early stages of last weekend’s win at Middlesbrough and is facing a spell on the sidelines.

Lewis Holtby could be in contention after returning to training following a thigh injury.

Captain Elliott Bennett, who has missed most of the season due to ankle ligament damage, is nearing a return and could even make the bench this weekend.

Luton could have midfielder Joe Morrell back for the trip to Ewood Park.

The Wales international, who has been troubled by hamstring and foot injuries in the past month, has been training this week.

Defender Martin Cranie is also nearing a return after a month out.

Right-back Peter Kioso is not available having joined Northampton on loan.