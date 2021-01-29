On-loan George Dobson could start for AFC Wimbledon against MK Dons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sunderland loanee George Dobson is in line for his first AFC Wimbledon start at home to MK Dons.

Dobson impressed for the Sky Bet League One strugglers after replacing Callum Reilly at Doncaster on Tuesday.

Although that 2-0 loss meant AFC Wimbledon have taken just two points from the last 30 available, under-pressure boss Glyn Hodges is unlikely to make too many changes.

Hodges, who has been without Ben Heneghan, Ollie Palmer and Terell Thomas in recent weeks, responded to the loss in South Yorkshire by saying he has “chopped and changed the team” and is planning more consistency in selection.

MK Dons could welcome back David Kasumu after injury.

Kasumu established himself as a key cog of manager Russell Martin’s midfield in the opening months of the season but has been sidelined for the last six weeks.

Louis Thompson is pushing for a first start since November after hamstring trouble, but Andrew Surman and Kieran Agard remain in the treatment room.

Jordan Houghton and Jay Bird have returned to light training this week following injuries, but the trip to south-west London will come too soon for them.