Oldham manager Harry Kewell could rotate his squad against Salford

Oldham manager Harry Kewell could rotate his squad ahead of their Greater Manchester derby against Salford on Saturday.

The Latics have won just once in their last six games and Kewell will be looking for a change in fortunes at the weekend.

If Kewell does decide to make changes, Alfie McCalmont is among those who could be included in the starting XI.

The midfielder, on loan from Leeds, missed the win over Newport on Saturday but returned from the bench against Cheltenham on Tuesday.

Salford could hand a full debut to midfielder Paul Coutts against local rivals Oldham.

Coutts, on loan from Fleetwood, came off the bench during his side’s 2-2 draw with Harrogate.

Richie Towell will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench against Harrogate, but Darron Gibson remains sidelined with a serious knee injury he sustained in October.

Striker James Wilson, who pulled out just before the Harrogate match last weekend, also remains a doubt.