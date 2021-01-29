Something went wrong - please try again later.

Grady Diangana could return for West Brom’s crucial basement battle against Fulham after shaking off a hamstring injury.

The winger has returned to training having missed the last four games while Robert Snodgrass should recover from a minor knee problem.

Striker Mbaye Diagne was due to arrive at the club on Friday to complete his loan move from Galatasaray but will be too late to feature on Saturday.

Scott Parker will continue to be without Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo for Fulham’s trip to The Hawthorns, but has no fresh injury concerns.

The Fulham boss revealed on Thursday that Cairney has started new treatment on an ongoing knee problem, but the captain could still face weeks on the sidelines.

Antonee Robinson will be available again after completing a three-match ban for a red card against Chelsea on January 16.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Lonergan, Furlong, Gibbs, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Townsend, Peltier, Kipre, O’Shea, Bartley, Field, Gallagher, Pereira, Phillips, Grosicki, Krovinovic, Sawyers, Diangana, Snodgrass, Robinson, Edwards, Robson-Kanu, Grant.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Tete, Anguissa, Robinson, Reed, Loftus-Cheek, Decordova-Reid, Lookman, Rodak, Mitrovic, Cavaleiro, Hector, Ream, Lemina, Bryan, Onomah, Kamara.