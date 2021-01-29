Sunderland’s Bailey Wright doubtful for the visit of Gillingham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sunderland’s Bailey Wright is a doubt for the visit of Gillingham to the Stadium of Light.

The defender was taken off during Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One win at Ipswich following a head injury and will have to pass concussion protocols if he is to feature.

Dion Sanderson replaced Wright at Portman Road and is the likely replacement if Wright is ruled out.

Striker Will Grigg is set to leave the club on loan before the transfer window closes.

Goalkeeper Sacha Bastien has gone straight into the Gillingham squad after signing a short-term deal with the club.

Gills manager Steve Evans moved quickly to sign the former Stevenage player as back-up for Jack Bonham following the departure of Joe Walsh.

Walsh has joined Sky Bet Championship side Queens Park Rangers, the 18-year-old signing a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Midfielder Tom O’Connor was due to be assessed following training on Friday due to a groin problem.