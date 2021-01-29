Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains major doubt for Manchester United clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains a major doubt for their home Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday evening.

The forward has missed the last two games after revealing his mother is suffering from “health issues” and mystery surrounds whether he will be in contention for the game at the Emirates Stadium.

New signing Martin Odegaard is likely to be named on the bench and the Gunners should have Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe available after the pair limped out of the win over Southampton on Tuesday with minor knocks, while Dani Ceballos and Pablo Mari (both calf) and Kieran Tierney (fitness) could also feature.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial to be available for United.

Bailly missed Wednesday’s shock defeat to Sheffield United through injury and Martial went off late on with a shoulder complaint.

Solskjaer has checked on Martial and Axel Tuaznebe after the pair were subjected to racist abuse on social media following that loss. Brandon Williams has missed recent matches and Amad Diallo is set to line up the Under-23s.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Ryan, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Gabriel, Holding, Luiz, Mari, Mustafi, Tierney, Ceballos, Partey, Willock, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Nelson, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, Pogba, James, Fernandes, Lingard, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Cavani.