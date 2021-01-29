Scott Brown says Peter Lawwell has been more than a boss at Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Celtic skipper Scott Brown revealed Peter Lawwell’s personal touch after the chief executive announced his departure in the summer.

The 61-year-old will step down at the end of June and be replaced by Dominic McKay, current chief operating officer of the Scottish Rugby Union.

Veteran midfielder Brown noted that Lawwell’s hugely successful tenure over 17 years brought 29 trophies, including 13 league titles, but the 35-year-old also spoke about Lawwell’s humanity.

Brown’s younger sister Fiona died of skin cancer in May 2008, aged 21, just a year after he had signed from Hibernian.

The Parkhead captain said: “I have had a couple of family issues as well and Peter has been there for me.

“He knows what it’s like to lose family members and he was first on the phone to me.

“That is things I will remember Peter about, those small things that nobody else knew.

“He picks up the phone in hard times, he chats you through it, he gives you time off if you need it or he is willing to meet you at Celtic Park or Lennoxtown, whatever is easiest for you.

“He was there when I first came to the club, him, Gordon (Strachan), Tommy (Burns, the late Celtic manager, coach and player), so I have a lot to thank Peter for personally.

“It is just sad to see Peter leaving. But the trophies and the memories I will have, are all down to him.”