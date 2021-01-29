Nuno Espirito Santo’s generosity was sparked by a desire to help the struggling

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito has spoken of his desire to help people struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic after he donated £250,000 to the Feed Our Pack project.

The project, launched by the Wolves Foundation on Thursday, aims to help reduce the effects of food poverty and support residents of Wolverhampton who have been affected by the pandemic.

It has come about via a £250,000 grant from the Premier League PFA Community Fund and Nuno’s generous personal donation matching that.

The scheme, which is to run for an initial three years, will support selected foodbanks in the city, with the aim of increasing the volume of food being distributed to meet increased demand caused by the pandemic, and provide a programme of food, sport and education to local children during school holidays.

“It’s a very good project,” Nuno said when asked about it on Friday at his pre-match press ahead of Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

“It is a project that really is concerned about the needs of the community, especially the community around the area of Wolverhampton.

“The pandemic has affected hugely a big amount of people, and it’s a project that looks to provide food to those who need more, and at the same time, try to engage as many people as possible, people that want to help, people that want to provide a sense of hope for those that are struggling in these tough moments.”

Wolves have said the project will require future financial support, with fundraising events planned when it is safe to do so, as well as opportunities for fans to get involved with food donations and volunteering.

Asked why he had felt he wanted to get involved in the way he had, Nuno said: “Because individually you realise that people need help.

“Look at the affects of the pandemic…we look a little bit in front and you see that this problem is going to be with us for some time, because the pandemic, what (it) takes away from people is the source or the ability to provide to their families what they need the most – food.

“It is at the same time trying to realise the danger that we have as a society…what we face in front of us is a danger of segregation, by getting us really far from each other.

“This project is a call to try to get everybody involved and not allow us to be selfish, to (think) it’s only about us – it is about everybody.

“When this is over we have to go back to normal, to be close to each other.

“And if we help now, those that are in trouble will survive and return healthier and stronger, and this is what this project is all about – to try to provide to those who need a big, big help.”