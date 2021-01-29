Trio return to boost Dundee United against Hibernian

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee United will have a triple injury boost as they look to shake off their St Mirren hammering when they host Hibernian on Saturday.

Micky Mellon’s team were thumped 5-1 by Saints in midweek but will have Benjamin Siegrist, Jeando Fuchs and Calum Butcher fit again to face Jack Ross’ men.

Logan Chalmers is making his way back from an ankle injury and will rejoin the squad for training next week.

Hibs boss Jack Ross is planning to have Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous in his team to face United despite interest in the Easter Road pair from the English Championship.

Birmingham are reported to have lodged a £2million offer for 13-goal striker Nisbet while Millwall are rumoured to have made a £1million bid for Scotland squad member Porteous.

But Hibs have turned those offers down and both men will travel to Tannadice, with Joe Newell also back after a groin injury.