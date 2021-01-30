Northampton-Wigan off due to waterlogged pitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Northampton’s League One clash with Wigan has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The game had been due to take place on Saturday afternoon but the surface at the PTS Academy Stadium was deemed unplayable by the officials following a midday pitch inspection, according to Wigan’s website.

Northampton’s groundsman Paul Knowles told ntfc.co.uk: “The pitch was vertidrained and aerated this week but the problem we have is that the water table in the area is just so high.

“Anyone driving in from junction 15a of the M1 will see the fields around the river close to the stadium are completely under water and that has a knock on effect to our drainage system further down the line.

“The water is actually coming up from under the pitch. The holes we put in the pitch this week are now filling up from below and the rain and snow we have had have just added to the problem.”