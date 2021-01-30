Charlton’s clash with Portsmouth called off as pitch is deemed unplayable

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Sky Bet League One fixture between Charlton and Portsmouth was called off around an hour before the scheduled kick-off time on Saturday, with The Valley pitch deemed unplayable following an inspection.

Match officials checked the condition of the pitch at 1pm after a night and morning of sustained rain put the fixture in doubt, before a second check just before 2pm lasted a matter of minutes.

Both Charlton and Pompey were last in action in midweek, with the Addicks claiming a 1-0 win at MK Dons while Portsmouth were defeated at home by league leaders Lincoln by the same scoreline.