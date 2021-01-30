Jamie Walker fires leaders Hearts to home victory against Dunfermline

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jamie Walker’s 81st-minute strike was enough to give Hearts a 1-0 victory over Dunfermline as they extended their advantage at the top of the Scottish Championship.

Dunfermline battled hard in an even contest, but the breakthrough eventually came nine minutes from time when Walker drilled a shot home from the right side of the box.

The Pars had been first to threaten in the match, with Declan McManus and Euan Murray both seeing efforts blocked inside the opening minute.

But Hearts slowly turned up the pressure in the match, with Owain Fon Williams making a fine save to keep out new arrival Armand Gnanduillet’s 64th-minute header.

The goalkeeper could do nothing about Walker’s strike, however, as Hearts moved 12 points clear and Dunfermline slipped to third, level on points with Raith.