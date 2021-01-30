Bolton get their first win of the year at Leyton Orient’s expense

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bolton picked up their first three points of 2021 as two quickfire goals secured Ian Evatt’s side a revenge 2-0 Sky Bet League Two victory over Leyton Orient.

There was little to choose between the teams until defender James Brophy, under pressure from Harry Brockbank, turned Lloyd Isgrove’s cross into his own net after 67 minutes.

Two minutes later Eoin Doyle, Wanderers’ leading marksman, scored his 10th goal of the season with a low right foot shot from 18 yards after good approach work by Arthur Gnahoua.

Doyle missed a later chance to add to his tally but Bolton – beaten 4-0 at Brisbane Road last October – finished comfortable winners.

The Trotters, who had not won since beating Cheltenham on December 15, should have led after nine minutes. However, Nathan Delfouneso saw his close-range effort saved by Lawrence Vigouroux.

The visiting goalkeeper also tipped away Doyle’s speculative long-range effort at the end of the first half.

Orient, still missing injured top scorer Danny Johnson, were more potent in the second half.

Ruel Sotiriou was denied by veteran Matt Gilks and then headed over from close in before Wanderers’ rapid double settled the contest.