Livingston loanee Jack Hamilton marks Arbroath debut with winner at Morton

On-loan Jack Hamilton scored a second-half winner on his debut as Scottish Championship strugglers Arbroath claimed their first win of the year to edge Morton 1-0 and move off the bottom of the table.

The hosts enjoyed the better of the first-half chances, with Chris Millar and Robbie Muirhead both having efforts saved before Hamilton’s header was blocked at the other end.

The Ton almost broke the deadlock with two chances in quick succession on the stroke of half-time but Brian McLean headed wide following a corner and Craig McGuffie’s overhead kick was held out by Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston, playing against his former club.

The away side started the second half stronger and David Gold had two shots blocked before the 50th minute.

And Arbroath’s second-half pressure finally paid off as on-loan Livingston striker Hamilton headed Jason Thomson’s cross into the bottom corner from close range with 12 minutes remaining for their second win of the season.