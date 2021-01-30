Adam Armstrong nets late winner as Blackburn beat Luton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Adam Armstrong’s late header made it three wins in four for Blackburn as they edged out Luton 1-0 to strengthen their Championship play-off hopes.

The striker’s powerful 85th-minute header after quick thinking from Lewis Holtby following a Luton injury stoppage proved to be enough in a tight game where neither side deserved to win on the balance of play.

But with a striker as clinical as Armstrong, one chance can make all the difference and he struck to move Rovers within three points of sixth-place Bournemouth.

Luton will be bitterly disappointed after a spirited display that warranted something. They remain midtable after losing for the fourth time in five away league games.

Stewart Downing made his 750th career appearance, in one of two changes from Blackburn’s win at Middlesbrough. Luton made three alterations, including a first start since December for Matty Pearson, the matchwinner in this fixture last season.

Blackburn started the game with real intensity and were handed a golden early opportunity after a stray backpass from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall but Sonny Bradley’s superb tackle denied Armstrong.

Harry Cornick’s lung-busting run from deep inside Luton territory relieved the pressure on the visitors and his threaded pass set up Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 12 yards out but Downing brilliantly blocked his strike.

Instant control from Harvey Elliott manufactured a chance for Rovers on the half hour but the shot did not match the touch, and Luton ended the half strongly, with Ryan Nyambe producing an important intervention to deny Mpanzu.

Blackburn’s Armstrong had the first shot on goal immediately after the restart when he did well to cut inside from the right before shooting straight at Simon Sluga.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray made a quadruple substitution and it seemed to inject much-needed impetus into his side.

Tyrhys Dolan was sent on and missed a glorious chance in the 73rd minute when Bradley Dack intercepted a pass from the back and Sam Gallagher’s cross fell to the teenager, but a last-ditch block by Martin Cranie deflected the ball over.

It felt like one goal would be enough all afternoon and so it proved as Rovers struck five minutes from time when Holtby’s ball was nodded across goal by Gallagher towards Armstrong who powered his header past Sluga from 12 yards for his 18th of the season.

The Hatters went agonisingly close to equalising in the final minute. A testing free-kick was flicked goalwards but cleared off the line by Barry Douglas before the offside flag thwarted Cornick, and Blackburn held on for a vital win.