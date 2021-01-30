Kaiyne Woolery fires Tranmere to victory at 10-man Morecambe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kaiyne Woolery scored the only goal as Tranmere took the spoils from a 1-0 victory at Morecambe to move up to fifth place in the Sky Bet League Two table.

Woolery struck 16 minutes from time when he headed home a left-wing cross from close range to give Keith Hill’s side the three points against a Morecambe team who were reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute after Yann Songo’o was sent off for using foul and abusive language.

Given their man advantage Tranmere went on to dominate proceedings, with Otis Khan flashing two efforts wide of the target and Paul Lewis forcing a good save from Kyle Letheren before Woolery’s opener.

Morecambe started well and had a glorious chance to open the scoring in only the second minute when John O’Sullivan’s shot rebounded to Toumani Diagouraga in the Tranmere box, but the midfielder failed to find the target from close range.

Tranmere hit back with veteran striker James Vaughan heading Khan’s right-wing cross wide of a post before drilling a low shot just wide from the edge of the area after a neat turn.

Morecambe wasted the chance to go ahead in the 38th minute when Adam Phillips blazed a penalty over after Jay Spearing had handled a Cole Stockton shot in the area.

It was to get worse for the home side when they were reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute when Songo’o was shown a straight red card by referee Paul Howard.